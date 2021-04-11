Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,964 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. BHP Group comprises 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

