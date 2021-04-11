Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

