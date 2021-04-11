Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37,236.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

