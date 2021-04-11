Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.94 and its 200 day moving average is $425.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

