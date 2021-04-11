Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

