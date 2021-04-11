Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Premier comprises 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Premier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $46,533,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.14 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

