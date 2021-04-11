Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. City makes up about 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of City worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in City by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth $820,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 1,430.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of City by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

