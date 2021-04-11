Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 8.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,751,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 111,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 74,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

