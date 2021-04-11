Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

