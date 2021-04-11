Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.94% of Carpenter Technology worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

