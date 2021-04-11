Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 2.4% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,588,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $93,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.