Carry (CRE) One Day Volume Hits $4.44 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $227.43 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,459,332 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

