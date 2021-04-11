Cartesi (CTSI) 1-Day Volume Tops $52.38 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and $52.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,728,437 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.