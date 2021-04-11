CashBet Coin One Day Volume Reaches $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

