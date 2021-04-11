Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 167.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 123% higher against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

