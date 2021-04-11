Castle 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Castle has a market cap of $25,854.74 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.82 or 0.00476301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.24 or 0.04477160 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,616,018 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

