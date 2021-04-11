Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Cap of $220,285.71

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $220,285.71 and approximately $50,002.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.26 or 0.01198373 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00094126 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

