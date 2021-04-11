Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.15.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

