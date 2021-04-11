Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $77,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

