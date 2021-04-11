Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.15.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

