CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

