Ccore (CCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $151.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $6,595.44 and approximately $151.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

