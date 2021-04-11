CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 92.4% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $89,665.00 and approximately $998.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006014 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001574 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

