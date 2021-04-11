CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0103

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $253,324.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.