Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Celanese worth $51,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

