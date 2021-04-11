Celer Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.68 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $352.86 million and approximately $63.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,504,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

