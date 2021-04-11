Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.95 million and $1.51 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,833,571 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

