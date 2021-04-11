Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,819,083 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.