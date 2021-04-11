Celo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.72 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $963.84 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.71 or 0.00007872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.