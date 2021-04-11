Centaur (CNTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $993,566.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $15.44 million and $993,566.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

