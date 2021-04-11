Centaur Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $14.87 million and $1.07 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

