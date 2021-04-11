Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Century Communities worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 30.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $402,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCS stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

