CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.53 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005534 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $122.13 million and $12.53 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,815,858 coins and its circulating supply is 36,852,467 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

