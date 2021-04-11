CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $126.36 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. CertiK has a market cap of $126.36 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00005747 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,808,946 coins and its circulating supply is 36,851,699 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

