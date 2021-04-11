Chainlink Market Cap Reaches $14.15 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.15 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.