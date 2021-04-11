ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.42 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $14.82 or 0.00024638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $114.42 million and $2.04 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.