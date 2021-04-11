Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,900 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Benchmark upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

