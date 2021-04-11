Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,295 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Genesco worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GCO stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.