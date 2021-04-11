Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,615 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of 2U worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.