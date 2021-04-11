Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,189 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Workhorse Group worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 725,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 308,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $118,704.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

