Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of M/I Homes worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after buying an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

