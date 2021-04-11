Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Phreesia worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $52.88 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

