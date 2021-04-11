Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

IRT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

