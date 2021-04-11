Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of NETGEAR worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NETGEAR by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

