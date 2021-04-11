Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,778 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 117,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,085 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,846 shares of company stock worth $953,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

