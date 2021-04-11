Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,381 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

