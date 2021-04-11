Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of H&E Equipment Services worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

