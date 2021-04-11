Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Oxford Industries worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

