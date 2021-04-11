Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Hope Bancorp worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

