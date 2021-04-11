Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

